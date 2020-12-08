Advertisement

December 8th Weather Forecast

By Ross Ellet
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:17 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly to mostly cloudy today with highs in the upper 30s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the middle 30s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the middle 40s. Thursday will be sunny with highs in the upper 40s to around 50. Friday will be the nicest day of the week with highs in the 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. A weekend storm will bring showers and a few rumbles of thunder on Saturday, but morning snow showers are expected on Sunday.

