Advertisement

Feature film spotlights Toledoans chasing their dreams

Perrysburg filmmakers share stories of Toledo residents doing incredible things amid uncertain times.
Two Perrysburg filmmakers are answering what the Glass City means to them by sharing the...
Two Perrysburg filmmakers are answering what the Glass City means to them by sharing the stories of Toledo residents doing incredible things, amid uncertain times.(Jack Bassett)
By Jack Bassett
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Lights, cameras, and a whole lot of action can be found inside the offices of “Your Media People” in Perrysburg. Since 2017, friends and former bandmates Spencer LeGros and Alex Finch have created and produced countless commercials, music videos, and feature films.

“There are real people out there doing incredible things and if you can find those people and tell their story you don’t have to get an actor, you don’t have to get props,” said Spencer LeGros. “It’s all there and it’s real.”

When COVID-19 hit back in March, the filmmakers shifted their work to create a new project, a documentary series spotlighting the people of Toledo who are making the city a better place.

“It’s called This is Toledo but really these just are American stories,” said Alex Finch.

The 4 part movie shares the efforts of five locals overcoming obstacles to chase their dreams. It features the likes of artist Chris Rodriguez, who battles substance abuse and lost his hand in a firework accident.

“Just because you’re having a bad time right now and there seems like there’s no hope for you and you’re like at the bottom of the pit, it doesn’t stay that way,” said Rodriguez. “Things will always get better, you just have to put the work in.”

Chris Rodriguez has devoted his life to art, turning building walls into canvases to showcase...
Chris Rodriguez has devoted his life to art, turning building walls into canvases to showcase his artistic ability.(Jack Bassett)

This is Toledo also showcases the mission of US Marine Veteran Fred Dedrick to make the city a better place one cup of coffee at a time. Fredrick, choosing to risk his former job and ability to support his family, by opening Iron Bean Coffee Company. Fredrick saying he opened the coffee brewing company on a dream alone and a whole lot of trust in the community.

“You’ve got to be driven by something, and the people drive us,” said Dedrick. “We are just willing to put it all in.”

Fred Dedrick's dream of opening a coffee business has come to life with Iron Bean Coffee...
Fred Dedrick's dream of opening a coffee business has come to life with Iron Bean Coffee Company, a coffee bean roasting company located in Perrysburg.(Jack Bassett)

This is Toledo premieres on Your Media People’s Facebook page on December 9th. Filmmakers Spencer LeGros and Alex Finch say they hope their efforts can inspire others to make themselves and the Glass City an even greater place.

“There’s no such thing as an average Joe,” said LeGros. “Everyone has a story and there’s a lot of people doing great things and our community needs reminded of that.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a pickup truck.
Motorcyclist killed in Oregon accident
Isaiah Sierra was arrested Sunday night.
Man arrested after child suffers fractured skull, detached retinas
Chief Kral: Officers made right call during weekend shooting
Aiyana Greathouse
Woman charged with hitting deputy with car while child was inside
Toledo Lucas County Health Department
Board of Health holding special meetings to discuss school orders

Latest News

The center helps people in Lucas, Wood and Ottawa Counties
Pandemic causes $300,000 budget shortfall for abuse prevention center
Parochial schools sure over new COVID rules
The organization helps about 50,000 people every year
Family and Child Abuse Prevention Center
Drive up COVID testing
Ohio Dept. of Health clears COVID antigen test backlog, adds 25,721 cases to state total