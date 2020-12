BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green authorities responded to a fire earlier Tuesday morning at a trucking company on N. Dixie Highway.

Fire crews were alerted just before 2 a.m. and responded to the 18000 block of N. Dixie. There were a few small explosions on the property.

There is no word on injuries or the extent of the damage.

