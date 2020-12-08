Losses from Toledo Beach Marina fire estimated at more than $1 million

LaSALLE, Mich. (WTVG) - Investigators have released their initial findings from a fire that destroyed a boat storage building at Toledo Beach Marina on Friday morning.

A total of 14 area fire departments were called to the fire at a “rack and launch” building around 6:30 a.m. They contained the fire to one building, with no one killed. Invesgiators from the Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit and the United States ATF were called to the scene as well.

Due to the number of boats destroyed, which is estimated at around 75, the loss could be well over $1 million.

The cause of the fire is still being determined, with investigators processing the scene and conducting interviews. Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Tip Line at 1-800-442-7766.

