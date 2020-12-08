Lucas County health order suspending high school sports sparks protest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Student athletes and their parents protest against the sports pause included in the Lucas County Health Departments’ order to suspend in-person learning for all Lucas County high schools Monday

Around 50 parents and kids marched down Erie Street to the front steps of the health department on Monday night. They carried signs and took turns speaking on a bull-horn.

“When we’re at basketball, it’s a controlled environment and I think all the kids will be safer there,” says Kelsey Leamy from Northview.

Parents say they feel the application of the sports pause until January 11 is uneven given other businesses that are being allowed to continue in-person operations.

“It just doesn’t make a lot of sense that you can go into bars and restaurants and so forth and the kids can’t go into a clean safe environment. I know the health department doesn’t have control over those things but to my knowledge, we’re the only county out of 88 counties doing this,” says Bubba Lichtenberg who is a parent.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is holding a special meeting Tuesday at 1:00 pm to evaluate the order. As it stands currently, it suspends in-person learning for all schools in Lucas County in grades 7 through 12. It also suspends all sports in school buildings through January 11.

