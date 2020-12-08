Man charged for shooting during West Toledo robbery

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he shot a man multiple times while trying to steal his glasses early Saturday morning in West Toledo.

Willie Carter, 25, is charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault for the incident just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Carter allegedly shot the victim multiple times in the 900 block of Post St. while trying to steal his glasses.

The victim was taken to the hospital by private auto. Police said his injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

Carter was in court Monday, where his bond was set at $100,000. HIs preliminary hearing is set for December 14.

