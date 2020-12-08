Advertisement

Man facing charges after Monday stabbing in East Toledo

David Combs is facing felonious assault charges.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is facing felonious assault charges after he allegedly stabbed another man during an argument on Utah St. in East Toledo.

According to court records, David Combs, 55, pulled a knife out of his pocket during a physical fight with the victim on Monday.

The victim suffered serious injuries, according to the complaint.

