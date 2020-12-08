Michigan cancels game at Ohio State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WTVG) - The Game is canceled.

The University of Michigan athletic department announced Tuesday that a rising number of positive COVID-19 cases and student-athletes in quarantine will force the cancellation of Saturday’s game at Ohio State.

This is the second straight game Michigan has canceled, following last week’s cancellation at Maryland.

“The number of positive tests has continued to trend in an upward direction over the last seven days,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said. “We have not been cleared to participate in practice at this time. Unfortunately, we will not be able to field a team due to COVID-19 positives and the associated quarantining required of close-contact individuals. This decision is disappointing for our team and coaches but their health and safety is paramount, and it will always come first in our decision-making.”

Ohio State, ranked No. 4 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, has won eight straight against the rival Wolverines.

The cancellation also puts the Buckeyes place in the Big Ten Championship game at risk; the conference mandates a team play at least six games to qualify for the championship game, with Ohio State playing five so far. The Buckeyes have no other games on its regular season schedule.

The Buckeyes canceled a game earlier this season at Illinois due to COVID-19.

