Pandemic causes $300,000 budget shortfall for abuse prevention center

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Family and Child Abuse Prevention Center helps tens of thousands of people in Lucas, Wood, and Ottawa counties each year. Because of the pandemic, there’s a huge budget shortfall in 2020.

Dr. Christie Jenkins is the CEO. She says the center works with about 50,000 men, women and children every year.

“We are the only entity in Northwest Ohio that‘s sole mission is to wrap around the entire family with interpersonal violence,” she says. “So that includes the batterer, the survivor, and the children.”

The center has a budget shortfall of more than $300,000 because of funding and grant cuts.

“Grant funding is way down because of the pandemic,” says Dr. Jenkins. “The Victims of Crime Act also cut our funding by 40% this year which means we lost about $190,000 from just that.”

Like a lot of other organizations, the center has also been unable to host a fundraiser in the last year. So there will be a virtual event this week.

“We’re having this fundraiser because my intent is not to lay off any staff. They are more critical than ever because our services are increasing while our funding is decreasing,” says Dr. Jenkins.

The Family and Child Abuse Prevention Center’s fundraiser is called Unmute the Abuse and Unmask the Violence. The virtual event is this Friday night from 6-7. To learn more about the event or the work of the center, get connected to fcapc.org.

Also, you can always anonymously report abuse through your local police department or children’s services.

