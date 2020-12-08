Advertisement

Parochial schools sure over new COVID rules

Three schools are seeking a restraining order to allow them to teach students in person.
(WTVG)
By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The fight to allow Lucas County private schools to keep their doors open in the midst of this coronavirus surge is now in federal court. Three schools are challenging the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department’s order to suspend in-person learning and sports.

Emanuel Christian, Monclova Christian, and Saint John’s Jesuit are all part of the lawsuit. Their lawyers have asked for a temporary restraining order to stop the Health Department’s order saying this rule violates their protection of religious freedoms.

Monclova Christian Academy knows all too well that COVID-19 is serious. The head pastor tells 13abc the school was closed for 2 weeks as it dealt with a COVID spread. For them, the legal issue isn’t the virus.

Pastor Jeremy Rands says this about unnecessary government overreach. The pastor made a recorded message earlier this week in which he said, “We don’t need unelected board dictating and placing orders upon us. And as an American, we need to realize that is dangerous.”

“It’s not that the Lucas County Board of Health can’t ever shut them down in response to COVID,” explains Lee Strang, J.D. from the University of Toledo. “It’s if the Lucas County board of health is closing those religious schools, they need to do so in a way that’s fair to them as compared to other non-religious activities, and they need to have some strong reasons.”

Strang is a UT constitutional law professor and expects the argument in part to center on the closing of religious schools keeping kids from practicing their faith while other public places remain open.

The schools say in the lawsuit: “The act of worship (or engaging in physical or mental acts to honor God) takes many forms beyond singing songs in the assembled company of other believers. For many, religious education and religious worship go hand-in-glove”

“On one hand, the Board of Health is saying ‘hey, you religious schools, you can’t fulfill your religious mission, but if you want to go to the casino go ahead.’” said Strang.

The Health Department’s lawyers, in a filing Tuesday, countered the suit saying they do have the lawful ability to close schools in a pandemic and that it’s being done across all schools in Lucas County. Not just religious schools.

“One of the things the plaintiffs have to show in order for their claim to be powerful under current Supreme Court jurisprudence is that their religious activities are being treated less well than secular activities,” said Strang.

The court has given the schools until Thursday for a response to the Health Department’s filing. That’s when we may learn if a hearing will be set for a temporary restraining order.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a pickup truck.
Motorcyclist killed in Oregon accident
Isaiah Sierra was arrested Sunday night.
Man arrested after child suffers fractured skull, detached retinas
Chief Kral: Officers made right call during weekend shooting
Aiyana Greathouse
Woman charged with hitting deputy with car while child was inside
Toledo Lucas County Health Department
Board of Health holding special meetings to discuss school orders

Latest News

The center helps people in Lucas, Wood and Ottawa Counties
Pandemic causes $300,000 budget shortfall for abuse prevention center
The organization helps about 50,000 people every year
Family and Child Abuse Prevention Center
Two Perrysburg filmmakers are answering what the Glass City means to them by sharing the...
Feature film spotlights Toledoans chasing their dreams
Drive up COVID testing
Ohio Dept. of Health clears COVID antigen test backlog, adds 25,721 cases to state total