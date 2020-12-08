Advertisement

Pedestrian dies during vehicle collision Monday evening in Adrian

An Adrian Police Department cruiser
An Adrian Police Department cruiser
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian died during a collision with a vehicle Monday evening on Division and Frank streets in Adrian.

The preliminary investigation showed the victim was in the roadway at the time of the collision around 6:45 p.m. but not in a crosswalk or at a marked intersection.

Witnesses told police the victim was lying in the roadway at the time of the collision, with a car traveling southbound on Division. The circumstances surrounding how the victim got into the street are under investigation.

The 27-year-old victim, from Detroit, was taken to a hospital in Toledo, where they later died. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any witnesses that have not yet made a statement to police should contact Detective Sergeant Lamar Rufner at 517-264-4834 or submit their information via email at APDTips@adrianmi.gov.

