Teaming up for kids

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -

Two local organizations are doing their part to make sure kids in need have a great Christmas.

Teamsters local 20 and the law firm Gallon, Takacs & Boissoneault are donating hundreds of toys to the hope for the holidays toy drive.

Teamsters local president Mark Schmiehausen says this year giving back is critical.

“Its important this time of the year especially with the pandemic going on. Folks have lost their jobs, unemployed and don’t have the money to afford these toys,” shares Schmiehausen.

Today’s donation filled up two vans and features three-thousand dollars worth of toys.

“We use Meijer in town. We worked with them before. They give us a discount on the toys so we can get more toys. They pull all the toys for us. We go and pick them up and bring them to the drop-off,” says Kevin Boissoneault.

The toys were immediately picked up by the salvation army.

This year seven-thousand children are in line to get a special toy under their tree.

That’s a number much higher than ever before.

“we know from the numbers certainly from the years past, this year the need is even greater. Its doubled the need from the years before”, shares Boissoneault.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.