TPD officers play basketball with local kids

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A local mom was shocked when she found Toledo police outside of her house with her 10 and 13-year-old sons. The kids weren’t in trouble. It was what the officers were doing that amazed mom.

“They were outside playing basketball. My oldest son was like mom they stopped again. I was like who stopped? I got all worried and confused. I came to the door and it was the Toledo police,” said Treva Wright.

She grabbed her cell phone to record Toledo Police officers Raul Jaso and Austin McCarthy

“I was amazed like Oh my God They took the time out of their day to stop and interact with my sons playing basketball with them,” said Wright.

The relationship between law enforcement and African American communities is at an all-time low, according to some. Public scrutiny of officers is at an all-time high after the death of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. The mother says this was a moment of hope.

“I actually think it taught my son that Toledo police are not bad people,” said Wright.

Her 13-year-old son Matthew says he’s thankful the officers stopped to play.

“I was shooting, and I missed. He said air ball then I made it and he turned the siren on,” said Matthew Manning.

His brother Kemonte says it was the best birthday present. He turned 10 years old on Monday.

“Did he have good skills? The police officer had good skills. So, he could make a hoop? Yes,” said Kemonte Ward.

The boys mom says considering everything that’s happening in the world these officers put smiles on her sons faces.

