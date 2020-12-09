1 hospitalized, 3 missing in Ohio power plant collapse, sheriff says

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - One person is hospitalized and three workers are unaccounted for in the collapse of power plant in Adams County Wednesday morning, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

WXIX reported that the collapse occurred about 8:30 a.m. during work before a controlled demolition of one of the buildings at the closed Killen Generating Station on U.S. 52, said Sheriff Kimmy Rogers.

The sheriff said he did not have details yet about the extent of injuries to the worker who was rescued from the collapse and taken to the hospital.

Multiple rescue crews remain on scene searching for the other workers with more crews on the way, the sheriff said.

Hamilton County Urban Search & Rescue Task Force is part of that response, dispatchers confirm.

Adams County requested their assistance, and Hamilton County dispatchers said they paged task force members to go shortly after 9 a.m.

