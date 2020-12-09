Advertisement

1 hospitalized, 3 missing in Ohio power plant collapse, sheriff says

A collapse at Killen Generating Station occurred about 8:30 a.m. during work before a...
A collapse at Killen Generating Station occurred about 8:30 a.m. during work before a controlled demolition of one of the buildings.(Source: WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - One person is hospitalized and three workers are unaccounted for in the collapse of power plant in Adams County Wednesday morning, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

WXIX reported that the collapse occurred about 8:30 a.m. during work before a controlled demolition of one of the buildings at the closed Killen Generating Station on U.S. 52, said Sheriff Kimmy Rogers.

The sheriff said he did not have details yet about the extent of injuries to the worker who was rescued from the collapse and taken to the hospital.

Multiple rescue crews remain on scene searching for the other workers with more crews on the way, the sheriff said.

Hamilton County Urban Search & Rescue Task Force is part of that response, dispatchers confirm.

Adams County requested their assistance, and Hamilton County dispatchers said they paged task force members to go shortly after 9 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WXIX via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh shouts to his team in the first quarter of an NCAA college...
Michigan cancels game at Ohio State
Lucas County parochial schools sue over new COVID school order
Loretta Mann, O'Neal's sister.
Family of man shot and killed by Toledo Police speaks out
Guy Carr is charged with rape.
Charges filed after man rapes girlfriend with scissors
Jeffrey Robert and Linda Kay Conn
Obituary for local couple asks people to wear a mask in lieu of flowers

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccines are within sight in the United States! Scientists continue making progress in...
How Vaccines are Developed
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields plays against Rutgers during an NCAA college football game...
Big Ten ADs agree: OSU belongs in Big Ten Championship game
FILE - Army Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III, commander of U.S. Central Command, updates reporters at...
LIVE: Biden announces pick for Pentagon chief
Biden announces nominee for defense secretary