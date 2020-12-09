Authorities searching for missing Pemberville man

PEMBERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are searching for a missing Pemberville man who suffers from Dementia and other health conditions.

James Jaquillard, 76, left his residence on Bradner Rd. in Pemberville on foot around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and hasn’t returned.

Jaquillard is 6-foot and 220 pounds white male with gray hair and green eyes.

Law enforcement is concerned for his safety. If you see Jaquillard, call 911.

