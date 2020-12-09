Advertisement

Authorities searching for missing Pemberville man

James Jaquillard is a missing adult with dementia.
James Jaquillard is a missing adult with dementia.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMBERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are searching for a missing Pemberville man who suffers from Dementia and other health conditions.

James Jaquillard, 76, left his residence on Bradner Rd. in Pemberville on foot around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and hasn’t returned.

Jaquillard is 6-foot and 220 pounds white male with gray hair and green eyes.

Law enforcement is concerned for his safety. If you see Jaquillard, call 911.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh shouts to his team in the first quarter of an NCAA college...
Michigan cancels game at Ohio State
Guy Carr is charged with rape.
Charges filed after man rapes girlfriend with scissors
Lucas County parochial schools sue over new COVID school order
Loretta Mann, O'Neal's sister.
Family of man shot and killed by Toledo Police speaks out
Chief Kral: Officers made right call during weekend shooting

Latest News

The Division hopes a $2,500 check will provide some relief to the bar and restaurant industry...
Time is running out for Bar & Restaurant Pandemic Relief Program
Crews are battling a fire on Fremont Pike in Perrysburg.
Crews battling Wood County fire
A BG city councilman is dead after a Tuesday evening crash.
Bowling Green city councilman dies in Tuesday evening crash
For the first time since World War I, Ohio State and Michigan won’t meet on the football field....
Michigan-OSU game cancelled