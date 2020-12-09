Big Ten ADs agree: OSU belongs in Big Ten Championship game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State football team could still find its way into the Big Ten Championship game despite only playing five games this season, according to an ESPN report.

The Big Ten’s athletic directors met Wednesday morning, with support to allow the Buckeyes in the conference championship game despite falling short of the league minimum of six games previously required to qualify for the game. The policy change still needs to be voted on by a larger group, including athletic directors and senior women administrators, and then receive approval from university presidents and chancellors.

If allowed, the Buckeyes would face Northwester on December 19 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, with a potential spot in the College Football Playoffs on the line. The Buckeyes were ranked fourth in the latest CFP rankings, released Tuesday night.

Multiple sources told ESPN the meeting was collaborative and said there was a consensus that a sixth game would not change the Big Ten’s East Division standings. If Ohio State found another opponent to replace Michigan, the Buckeyes would still win the East, win or lose.

Ohio State fell short of the six-game requirement after Michigan canceled Saturday’s game due to concerns over COVID-19 cases and student-athletes quarantining. The Buckeyes previously had games against Illinois and Maryland canceled.

