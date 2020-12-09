Advertisement

Bowling Green city councilman dies in Tuesday evening crash

A BG city councilman is dead after a Tuesday evening crash.
A BG city councilman is dead after a Tuesday evening crash.(MGN)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bowling Green city councilman was killed Tuesday night in a car crash in Wood County.

According to the BG Independent News, Neocles Leontis was killed in a crash on State Route 25 near Nims Rd. just after 6 p.m.

Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn sent out details of the crash in a press release. According to Wasylyshyn, Leontis’ southbound car entered the opposite lanes of travel, striking two cars.

Multiple people were transported to the hospital with injuries. Leontis was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

