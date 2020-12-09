Bowling Green city councilman dies in Tuesday evening crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bowling Green city councilman was killed Tuesday night in a car crash in Wood County.

According to the BG Independent News, Neocles Leontis was killed in a crash on State Route 25 near Nims Rd. just after 6 p.m.

Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn sent out details of the crash in a press release. According to Wasylyshyn, Leontis’ southbound car entered the opposite lanes of travel, striking two cars.

Multiple people were transported to the hospital with injuries. Leontis was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.