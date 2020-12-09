Bowsher nickname change honors ties to South Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowsher High School has a new mascot and nickname.

On Wednesday, the school announced the change to the Blue Racers, a type of snake found in the Swan Creek area. The logo for the school’s various sports teams includes a representation of the snake, which was designed by the school’s Art Department and was called modern, sleek, bold, and aggressive.

The mascot replaces the previous Rebels and the image of a Confederate soldier, which has been met with some criticism. The committee in charge of replacing the nickname and logo said the change was necessary and admitted recent events gave the momentum to change the name, but it had been discussed for many years prior.

The Blue Racer was chosen because it is unique to the south side of Toledo and Swan Creek, and also because it’s the only instance of Blue Racer being used as a mascot and nickname at any school.

The school retained its previous colors of Columbia blue, red, and white.

