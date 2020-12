PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are on the scene of a structure fire Wednesday morning on Fremont Pike in Stony Ridge.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the fire is at an unoccupied home in the 5600 block of Fremont Pike.

The road is shut down as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

