December 9th Weather Forecast

Warmer Late Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Clouds are expected early today, before sunshine returns in full later this afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 40s. Tonight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the upper 20s. There is a chance to see a few shooting stars and even the northern lights away from the city lights tonight. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s. More clouds arrive on Friday with highs around 50. Rain is likely on Saturday. A few snow flurries are possible early on Sunday morning.

