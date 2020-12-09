Family of man shot and killed by Toledo Police speaks out

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Family of Kwamaine O’Neal are in shock. O’Neal was shot and killed early Saturday morning by Toledo Police officers after he pointed a gun directly at police.

According to a 911 call and police reports, Kwamaine O’Neal’s girlfriend called 911 early Saturday morning telling a dispatcher she was locked in her apartment bathroom with her infant child and that she had been assaulted by the child’s father. In the call you can hear commotion and yelling from the suspect.

“I don’t know what was going on in that relationship but it drove him to a place that I’ve never seen my brother in before,” says Loretta Mann, O’Neal’s sister.

When police arrived, no one answered the door so officers forced entry. After announcing their presence, body camera footage from an officer shows O’Neal turn the corner from the staircase with a gun pointed directly at police. All four officers inside the apartment opened fire, shooting a total of 32 rounds and hitting O’Neal 19 times. The suspect died at the scene.

O’Neal’s sister says what transpired on Friday night into Saturday morning is out of character for her brother.

O’Neal went live on Facebook asking for help, making suicidal and homicidal threats while his girlfriend was on the phone with 911 and officers were on the way to the house.

“What everyone is seeing in that live, is definitely not my brother. I have never seen so much hurt and pain in my brother like I seen in that live,” says Mann.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.