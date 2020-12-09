Advertisement

Hanukkah celebrations begin this week

Hanukkah starts this week
Hanukkah starts this week(erica murphy)
By Erica Murphy
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -

A  holiday dating back thousands of years starts tomorrow night. Hanukkah is celebrated by millions of Jewish people all over the world.

One local synagogue is rolling out special ways to observe the tradition and a some light to these dark times.

“We have people in distress in their homes. Isolated, overcome by illness. By death by breaking down of businesses. We could give them that encouragement,” says Rabbi Shemtov.

And that’s what this house of worship plans to do; encourage the discouraged.

Traditional celebrations have been re-worked for safety’s sake but the Rabbi and his congregation still plan to spread joy and strengthen their own faith.

This year, the Rabbi’s sons are driving a menorah truck to people in need.

“It doesn’t cost anything. They are going to come with their truck knock on the door, leave a package by the door. Walk away about 20 feet and when you open the door, they will do a little dance for you. They will try to bring  the light of Hanukkah to your door,” shares Shemtov.

Rabbi Shemtov says there will be a menorah parade in the parking lot of the synagogue this weekend plus a menorah celebration in the parking lot of franklin park mall tomorrow night.

For more info on Chabad house’s Hanukkah offerings, check out this link:

Https://www.chabadtoledo.com/templates/section_cdo/aid/4554473/jewish/chanukah.htm

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh shouts to his team in the first quarter of an NCAA college...
Michigan cancels game at Ohio State
Lucas County parochial schools sue over new COVID school order
Loretta Mann, O'Neal's sister.
Family of man shot and killed by Toledo Police speaks out
Guy Carr is charged with rape.
Charges filed after man rapes girlfriend with scissors
Jeffrey Robert and Linda Kay Conn
Obituary for local couple asks people to wear a mask in lieu of flowers

Latest News

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields plays against Rutgers during an NCAA college football game...
Big Ten ADs agree: OSU belongs in Big Ten Championship game
Bowsher H.S. unveiled its new logo and mascot, the Blue Racers, on Wednesday, Dec. 9.
Bowsher nickname change honors ties to South Toledo
40% Chance In Northwest Ohio
Northern Lights possible tonight in northern Ohio, southern Michigan
The Division hopes a $2,500 check will provide some relief to the bar and restaurant industry...
Time is running out for Bar & Restaurant Pandemic Relief Program