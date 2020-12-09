Hanukkah celebrations begin this week

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -

A holiday dating back thousands of years starts tomorrow night. Hanukkah is celebrated by millions of Jewish people all over the world.

One local synagogue is rolling out special ways to observe the tradition and a some light to these dark times.

“We have people in distress in their homes. Isolated, overcome by illness. By death by breaking down of businesses. We could give them that encouragement,” says Rabbi Shemtov.

And that’s what this house of worship plans to do; encourage the discouraged.

Traditional celebrations have been re-worked for safety’s sake but the Rabbi and his congregation still plan to spread joy and strengthen their own faith.

This year, the Rabbi’s sons are driving a menorah truck to people in need.

“It doesn’t cost anything. They are going to come with their truck knock on the door, leave a package by the door. Walk away about 20 feet and when you open the door, they will do a little dance for you. They will try to bring the light of Hanukkah to your door,” shares Shemtov.

Rabbi Shemtov says there will be a menorah parade in the parking lot of the synagogue this weekend plus a menorah celebration in the parking lot of franklin park mall tomorrow night.

For more info on Chabad house’s Hanukkah offerings, check out this link:

Https://www.chabadtoledo.com/templates/section_cdo/aid/4554473/jewish/chanukah.htm

