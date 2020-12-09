Northern Lights possible tonight in northern Ohio, southern Michigan

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Typically the Northern Lights put on nightly displays of colors in the aurora oval, which spans northern countries like Canada, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. Every once in a while, though, the solar wind pushes an influx of charged particles toward Eearth and that aurora oval expands and shifts southward. All indications show that tonight could be one of those rare nights.

The Space Weather Prediction Center says 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. EST tonight is the most likely time to see a “strong” (G3) geomagnetic storm hit Earth. If that happens, it would lead to good to great viewing conditions across all of the Midwest and Great Lakes region, including Ohio -- assuming the sky is clear.

However, space weather forecast accuracy is on par with weather forecast accuracy in the 1930s. So there is always high uncertainty when trying to forecast the Northern Lights.

Here is the when, what, where, and why behind what we do know at this time regarding the northern lights chance.

When: There is a chance between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. tonight. The best chance of seeing the Northern Lights is within an hour or two of midnight typically, but it can vary.

What: The Northern Lights can take on many different colors, shapes, and textures. The lights can flicker, show movement, or appear to be still. The most common appearance is a whitish-green haze, blob, or band on the northern horizon. Rarely red colors can show up off and on during strong geomagnetic storms.

Where: The Northern Lights could be visible in the north sky and away from city lights where the sky is clear across the Midwest and Great Lakes region (including Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana).

Why: A powerful solar flare on the sun launched a charged cloud of plasma toward the Earth. These charged particles are expected to interact with Earth’s magnetic field to create the Northern Lights very high in the atmosphere. If the plasma cloud is large enough, it will start to overwhelm the planet’s magnetic field which will allow the aurora oval to slide south into the United States.

Regardless of whether the mysterious aurora makes an appearance or not, the chances are high that a few shooting stars will be visible tonight as well. Two weak meteor showers peaked early in the week.

The largest meteor shower of the year (Geminids) peak Sunday night into Monday morning. So while we are not in the middle of a meteor shower peak, a few meteors per hour are still likely.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.