Obituary for local couple asks people to wear a mask in lieu of flowers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One local family knows how devastating COVID can be.

75-year old Jeff and 76-year old Linda Conn died days apart from each other from COVID the week of Thanksgiving

When their son Adam, and daughter Julie wrote their obituary they included a passage in it.

“In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you simply wear a mask when you are out in public and practice social distancing. It is not a difficult thing to do. It is not an infringement on your freedom or civil liberties. It is literally the least, smallest thing you can do to help reduce the risk that vulnerable members of our community will die unnecessarily and leave their loved ones heartbroken and devastated.”

The Conn’s son Adam says “You see people being interviewed about how it’s fake and I don’t want to wear a mask I don’t like it it’s my freedom or whatever. And I just say Is wearing a mask such a difficult thing to do when people all around you are dying and they’re losing their family members.”

The couple’s daughter Julie Brown says “Nobody likes this but the sooner we do something about it and protect ourselves and protect others the faster we’ll be able to make this all go away.”

Adam says reaction to the request from friends has been positive, but changing people’s minds remains to be seen. “If people would just wear masks. If some of them would just have an ounce of consideration for other people, maybe things wouldn’t be so bad. And we wouldn’t be sitting here having lost both of our parents.”

