Pedestrian struck, killed on Airport Hwy

The 36-year-old victim was crossing near Brookview when she was struck by an oncoming car.
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A pedestrian was struck and killed while attempting to cross Airport Highway Tuesday evening.

According to Toledo Police, 36-year-old Amanda Jones was crossing the road near Brookview when she was struck by an oncoming car. Jones was transported to Toledo Hospital where she died of her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, according to police, nor were her four juvenile passengers. The investigation into the accident remains ongoing and police have not released details on what may have caused it.

