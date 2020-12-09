Advertisement

Time is running out for Bar & Restaurant Pandemic Relief Program

By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Liquor Control is strongly urging all eligible on-premises liquor permit holders to take advantage of the state’s Bar & Restaurant Assistance Fund before the Dec. 30 deadline.

“Right now, a little more than half of all eligible permit holders have applied for funding, and that’s concerning with only three weeks left until the deadline,” said Sherry Maxfield, Director of the Department of Commerce. “Our goal is that every eligible establishment takes advantage of this opportunity. Many permit holders have told us this support has helped them at a time they needed it most.”

Gov. Mike DeWine announced the creation of the $38.7 million Bar & Restaurant Fund in late October. Permit holders began applying for the program, which is funded with federal CARES Act dollars, on Nov. 2.

The Division hopes a $2,500 check will provide some relief to the bar and restaurant industry in Ohio.

Currently, the Division of Liquor Control has more than 15,400 permit holders that qualify for the assistance. Approximately 30 permit types are eligible, including bars, restaurants, distilleries, wineries, casinos, and private clubs. Permit holders can check eligibility and apply at businesshelp.ohio.gov.

As of Monday, Dec. 7, 14 of Ohio’s 88 counties had less than 50% participation among eligible permit holders.

