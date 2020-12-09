Advertisement

Witcher enters not guilty plea in Parqwood felonious assault cases

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman entered a plea of not guilty on four counts of felonious assault associated with the Parqwood shootings in early November.

Keylona Witcher had her bond set at $100,000 and will be back in court on February 16.

According to authorities, Witcher saw Twainesha Jones in a car behind her at the corner of Parkwood and Bancroft. Witcher and Jones both share children with D’Angelo Porter, the man accused of killing three people at the apartments.

Witcher struck Jones’ car multiple times. When Jones’ car became disabled, she and her juvenile sister exited the car. Witcher struck Jones’ sister with her car.

The altercation continued in the Parqwood Apartments building. Porter entered the building and allegedly began firing his weapon.

Tyrone Ursey, Deanna Himon, and Gary Witcher were killed. Gary Witcher is Keylona’s father, and Himon is Jones’ mother. Twainesha was struck in the leg.

