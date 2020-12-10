What started as a BGSU student project hits the national market

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local woman’s invention is hitting the national market, and it all started with a class project.

The Magna Halter was designed by Sara Yarger to help make it easier for people with disabilities to put a halter on a horse. The specially designed halter has a closure system that uses a bracket and magnet instead of the typical buckles and snaps.

Yarger came up with the idea for a class project at BGSU in 2015. It allowed her to combine her life-long love of horses and her career as a special education teacher. She also took part in the Hatch Program in 2018, where investors fund inventions.

“We weren’t only funded by BGSU Falcon investors, but someone in the audience stood up and said, I’ll give you $10,000, which had never happened before,” says Yarger. “It is one moment in my life I will never forget. Helping people is what I do, and this is just one more extension of that.”

Samantha Eaton has been part of the therapeutic riding program at Serenity Farm in Luckey since she was a little girl. Her mother Jody says something that takes extra time and effort for people with disabilities has now been simplified.

“To be able to have that independence, to be able to slide it in and out, for someone with fine motor skill difficulties, is huge. She was able to do it in less than a minute today,” says Eaton.

Debra DeHoff, the founder of Serenity Farm, says the halter is a game-changer and it should be an inspiration to others.

“Keep dreaming and inventing for the next person who needs you to develop this kind of thing,” says DeHoff. “We have been along for the ride on this project for several years. One of our miniature horses modeled the halter for the Hatch presentation. Sara has also tested prototypes here through the years. We love the product and how it is helping so many people.”

In addition to Serenity Farm, the Magna Halter has been tested at therapeutic riding programs in 22 states. It is available for pre-purchase right now, and it will be in full production in February. Sara points out is also useful for people who have conditions like arthritis. The halter is being made in America.

