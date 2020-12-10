Differences in COVID-19 restrictions across state lines draw criticism from business owners

BEDFORD, Michigan (WTVG) - Forest View Lanes in Bedford, Michigan and Jug’s Bowling Center in Toledo, Ohio are both following state-mandated COVID-19 protocols, but only the lanes at Jugs’ are open for business.

“They’re going to Toledo to shop,” says Forest View Lanes Owner Rich Kenny. “They’re going to Toledo to go to bars, they’re going to Toledo to go bowling when they could just do that just a few miles north of the border.”

“We survived because the Governor let us stay open,” says Jug’s Owner Jay Jakubowski.

Jug’s has adapted its operation to Governor Mike DeWine’s orders to ensure diners and bowlers can still bring in business.

At Forest View Lanes in Bedford, however, there’s silence.

“We’ve been closed 62 percent of the year,” says Kenny. “We’ve been shut down or limited capacity. That’s hard for any family or business to survive that.

The bowling alley, restaurant, and bar are closed following Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s extended halt to indoor dining and select entertainment venues. Currently, Forest View is still offering carry out and outdoor dining for customers. While the bowling alley itself remains closed, owner Rich Kenny says he has spent over $100,000 on COVID-19 preventive measures.

“We’ve done a lot of things to make our building safe and ready for serving our customers,” explains Kenny. “And just to do all of these things that were asked of us, and so much more than what was asked, we are still closed.”

Forest View Lanes staff say they hope new additions such as igloos, fire pits, and even a parking lot viewing screen can keep locals in Michigan, regardless of the state’s current restrictions.

As part of Forest View Lanes' $100,000 investment amid the pandemic, the bar and grill has built a patio, fire pit seating, and igloos for outdoor dining. (Jack Bassett)

“It’s not right,” says Jakubowski. “You know, I feel bad for them because there’s a lot of them that are going to go out of business. The bowling alleys are hurting bad up there.”

“I really believe Michigan should be treated comparably and the same as well, go to a curfew, go to reduced capacity, give us something,” says Kenny.

