Horizon Science Academy to receive state award for engaging students online

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Horizon Science Academy Toledo is being recognized for their success with Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS).

School leaders say “Jaguar Live” is improving student achievement, student behavior, and school climate.

In 2015, Ohio PBIS Network first recognized schools who were model examples of strong PBIS. In 2020, Horizon Science Academy Toledo applied and earned the Bronze level.

Horizon Science Academy Toledo will be honored at the 2020 Ohio PBIS Showcase in conjunction with the Ohio Leadership Advisory Council (OLAC) virtual conference on December 15, 2020.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.