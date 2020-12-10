Advertisement

Horizon Science Academy to receive state award for engaging students online

Jaguar Live encourages students to get to get engaged while learning online while connecting with their peers
By Kristian Brown
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 6:44 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Horizon Science Academy Toledo is being recognized for their success with Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS).

School leaders say “Jaguar Live” is improving student achievement, student behavior, and school climate.

In 2015, Ohio PBIS Network first recognized schools who were model examples of strong PBIS. In 2020, Horizon Science Academy Toledo applied and earned the Bronze level.

Horizon Science Academy Toledo will be honored at the 2020 Ohio PBIS Showcase in conjunction with the Ohio Leadership Advisory Council (OLAC) virtual conference on December 15, 2020.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

plane highway
Plane makes emergency landing on turnpike near Swanton
Man dies after being shot in the head in South Toledo
Man dies after being shot in the head in South Toledo
The Louisiana National Guard hosted a deployment ceremony Friday morning at Camp Beauregard in...
Ohio National Guard could be called in for jail security
The last-gasp bid to subvert the results of the Nov. 3 election is demonstrating President...
Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden victory
Hospitals are prepping for COVID-19 vaccine storage. (Source: CNN)
States will start getting COVID-19 vaccine Monday, US says

Latest News

Yeo is now a card carrying professional member of the IFBB, which is the elite pro league of...
Local bodybuilder wins national title
Wersell's Bike Shop opened in 1945
Wersell’s Bike Shop celebrates 75 years of business in Toledo
Dec. 12, 2020: Heather’s Saturday Morning Forecast
Dec. 12, 2020: Heather’s Saturday Morning Forecast
plane highway
Plane makes emergency landing on turnpike near Swanton
Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
Pig Pursuit