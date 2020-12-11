TPD offers tips on avoiding porch pirates this holiday season

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A record 95.7 million shoppers placed online orders over the Thanksgiving weekend, according to the National Retail Federation.

All those online orders mean that porch pirates are likely to be out in full force during the holiday season.

Toledo Police are expecting the annual uptick in stolen packages this holiday season but say there are ways to prevent it. They recommend curbside pickup, having shipments sent to your work, and installing security cameras.

But most importantly, in the spirit of the season, it’s important to be neighborly.

“Look out for your neighbors, look out for your family and friends. It’s the holiday season. Everybody’s had a really hard year, so the more we can look out for each other, the better it will be,” says TPD public information officer, Lt. Kellie Lenhardt.

TPD is also asking for people to report all stolen packages, no matter how small. Even if your goods are never recovered and the culprit caught, it’s still helpful.

“If you do file a police report, it can help the police track, we do have an excellent criminal intelligence section that monitors where these types of crimes are occurring, and then we can allocate resources to neighborhoods that are most hard hit and hopefully prevent this from happening,” says Lt. Lenhardt.

You can file a police report on TPD’s website.

