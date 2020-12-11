Advertisement

COVID testing available Saturday at Southern Baptist

COVID-19 is available Saturday at Southern Baptist Church.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 6:15 AM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Primary Care Solutions of Ohio is offering COVID-19 testing on Saturday. Drive-up or walk-up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Southern Baptist Church, 1222 Indiana Ave.

All are welcome, no appointment necessary and no charge, no co-pay. Individuals should bring an ID and insurance card. Pre-registration is available and recommended at //www.strongtelemed.com/covid-reg.

Results will be available Wednesday afternoon following the testing.

