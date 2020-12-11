December 11th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Increasing clouds are expected through the day today with highs in the low 50s. Rain returns tonight into Saturday. Rain amounts around a half inch are expected. Highs Saturday afternoon will climb to the middle 50s. Colder weather and a few morning flurries return on Sunday morning. Highs in the afternoon will reach the upper 30s with some windy conditions. Wind gusts could approach 35 mph. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 30s Monday through next Thursday with a chance of light snow on Wednesday.

