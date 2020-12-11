Advertisement

Pandemic can’t halt Dundee’s socially-distanced “Shop with a Cop”

By Rachel Schneider
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:12 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - The COVID-19 pandemic has altered many holiday traditions, but the Dundee Police Department still wanted to spread Christmas cheer, just as they have for years, by buying toys with children in need.

This year, “Shop with a Cop” came with a twist to keep everyone safe and healthy.

Ten police officers browsed the toy aisles at the Walmart in Monroe while chatting with their shopping buddies over FaceTime, and checking off the items on the letters to Santa.

“Christmas is about kids and that’s why we want to make sure this happens,” said Dundee PD Sgt. Randy Sehl. “Fortunately our officers donated money, the community really stepped up and donated money because our annual fundraiser was canceled this year due to COVID, but it’s still going to happen.”

After the successful shopping trip, Santa and his helpers from the North Pole tagged along police cruisers to deliver the bags of toys to the 13 children throughout the community.

“I’m sure it’s been different for a lot of kids, I have kids too and it’s good to be able to do something this year for kids who could benefit from having a few extra toys,” said Officer Ruby Caldwell.

In addition, the department also donated gift cards for groceries and a coupon for a free pizza to each family.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

plane highway
Plane makes emergency landing on turnpike near Swanton
Man dies after being shot in the head in South Toledo
Man dies after being shot in the head in South Toledo
The Louisiana National Guard hosted a deployment ceremony Friday morning at Camp Beauregard in...
Ohio National Guard could be called in for jail security
The last-gasp bid to subvert the results of the Nov. 3 election is demonstrating President...
Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden victory
Hospitals are prepping for COVID-19 vaccine storage. (Source: CNN)
States will start getting COVID-19 vaccine Monday, US says

Latest News

Yeo is now a card carrying professional member of the IFBB, which is the elite pro league of...
Local bodybuilder wins national title
Wersell's Bike Shop opened in 1945
Wersell’s Bike Shop celebrates 75 years of business in Toledo
Dec. 12, 2020: Heather’s Saturday Morning Forecast
Dec. 12, 2020: Heather’s Saturday Morning Forecast
plane highway
Plane makes emergency landing on turnpike near Swanton
Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
Pig Pursuit