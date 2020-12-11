Pandemic can’t halt Dundee’s socially-distanced “Shop with a Cop”

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - The COVID-19 pandemic has altered many holiday traditions, but the Dundee Police Department still wanted to spread Christmas cheer, just as they have for years, by buying toys with children in need.

This year, “Shop with a Cop” came with a twist to keep everyone safe and healthy.

Ten police officers browsed the toy aisles at the Walmart in Monroe while chatting with their shopping buddies over FaceTime, and checking off the items on the letters to Santa.

“Christmas is about kids and that’s why we want to make sure this happens,” said Dundee PD Sgt. Randy Sehl. “Fortunately our officers donated money, the community really stepped up and donated money because our annual fundraiser was canceled this year due to COVID, but it’s still going to happen.”

After the successful shopping trip, Santa and his helpers from the North Pole tagged along police cruisers to deliver the bags of toys to the 13 children throughout the community.

“I’m sure it’s been different for a lot of kids, I have kids too and it’s good to be able to do something this year for kids who could benefit from having a few extra toys,” said Officer Ruby Caldwell.

In addition, the department also donated gift cards for groceries and a coupon for a free pizza to each family.

