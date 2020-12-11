Live Christmas tree sales booming amid pandemic

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - Every year around Christmas, we hear the age-old debate: real tree or artificial?

This year, an increasing number of people are deciding that the smell of a real tree is worth cleaning up the fallen needles. According to the owner at Whitehouse Christmas Tree Farm, people are turning to tradition to get through this non-traditional holiday season.

The farm has been busy from open to close every day, as families are looking for an excuse to get out of the house.

Many customers say this year it’s comforting to buy a tree the way they did it as kids: right on the farm.

“People are saying, ‘I’d like to go back to the tradition from when I was a child.’ We’re seeing a lot of new customers who had an artificial tree just last year, and they’ve never been to a tree farm before, and they’re having a great time,” says Duke Wheeler, co-owner at Whitehouse Christmas Tree Farms.

The farm is still open for the holidays, and despite the increase in customers, they have enough trees to last for several years.

