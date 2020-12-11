Advertisement

Live Christmas tree sales booming amid pandemic

By Kayla Molander
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:59 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - Every year around Christmas, we hear the age-old debate: real tree or artificial?

This year, an increasing number of people are deciding that the smell of a real tree is worth cleaning up the fallen needles. According to the owner at Whitehouse Christmas Tree Farm, people are turning to tradition to get through this non-traditional holiday season.

The farm has been busy from open to close every day, as families are looking for an excuse to get out of the house.

Many customers say this year it’s comforting to buy a tree the way they did it as kids: right on the farm.

“People are saying, ‘I’d like to go back to the tradition from when I was a child.’ We’re seeing a lot of new customers who had an artificial tree just last year, and they’ve never been to a tree farm before, and they’re having a great time,” says Duke Wheeler, co-owner at Whitehouse Christmas Tree Farms.

The farm is still open for the holidays, and despite the increase in customers, they have enough trees to last for several years.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

plane highway
Plane makes emergency landing on turnpike near Swanton
Man dies after being shot in the head in South Toledo
Man dies after being shot in the head in South Toledo
The Louisiana National Guard hosted a deployment ceremony Friday morning at Camp Beauregard in...
Ohio National Guard could be called in for jail security
The last-gasp bid to subvert the results of the Nov. 3 election is demonstrating President...
Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden victory
Hospitals are prepping for COVID-19 vaccine storage. (Source: CNN)
States will start getting COVID-19 vaccine Monday, US says

Latest News

Yeo is now a card carrying professional member of the IFBB, which is the elite pro league of...
Local bodybuilder wins national title
Wersell's Bike Shop opened in 1945
Wersell’s Bike Shop celebrates 75 years of business in Toledo
Dec. 12, 2020: Heather’s Saturday Morning Forecast
Dec. 12, 2020: Heather’s Saturday Morning Forecast
plane highway
Plane makes emergency landing on turnpike near Swanton
Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
Pig Pursuit