Loyal customers helping some local businesses this holiday season

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It may be hard to believe, but Christmas is two weeks away. This is the time of year that provides a big boost for a lot of locally owned stores. But are the registers ringing as much as usual because of the pandemic?

There are a lot of options in northwest Ohio if you want to shop small. Downtown Perrysburg is a great example. Louisiana Avenue is lined with small stores and boutiques.

Many of the local shop owners say they’re seeing a lot of people go out of their way to help this year. Angel Elden opened her Angel 101 store in downtown Perrysburg nearly a decade ago.

“Business has been great. People are so kind and so faithful to us. Many people are definitely trying to shop small. It feels like more people are giving more gifts also. Many have been buying small gifts for friends and neighbors throughout the pandemic,” says Elden

Meig McIntyre opened the Meig clothing boutique in 2005. She says weathering the recession was tough, but this is even more difficult. But Meig says her loyal customers have gone above and beyond to help her this year.

“I have a lot of personal friends who are supporting me a little extra this year. I have customers and community friends who are also showing lots of support. They have all made a tough time a lot easier. I thank everyone for their help,” says Meig.

With only three Saturdays in December for holiday shopping this year, some store owners have extended their hours to include Sundays in December.

Many are also focusing on extra customer service like delivery and private shopping because of the pandemic.

