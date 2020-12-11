Michigan announces vaccination plan as FDA weighs authorization

LANSING, Ohio (WTVG) - Medical providers and residents of long-term care facilities will be among the first to receive a COVID-19 vaccine when federal regulators eventually give the okay. The White House on Friday put pressure on the Food and Drug Administration to grant an Emergency Use Authorization to the Pfizer vaccine by the end of the day after a regulatory panel gave it their recommendation on Thursday. So far, the FDA has not granted that authorization.

Michigan’s plan resembles that of most other states, including Ohio, as they plan to roll out the vaccine in phases. Early doses will be extremely limited and supplies are not expected to be high enough to begin wide distribution for several months. Until then, Michigan is planning a four-stage process, beginning with those at highest risk for COVID-19 exposure and expanding to workers in critical industries before rolling it out to those at higher risk for serious illness and finally all adults.

The exact definitions are as follows:

Phase 1A includes paid and unpaid persons serving in health care settings who have direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials and are unable to work from home, as well as residents of long-term care facilities.

Phase 1B includes some workers in essential and critical industries , including workers with unique skill sets such as non-hospital or non-public health laboratories and mortuary services.

Phase 1C includes people at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness due to underlying medical conditions, and people 65 years and older.

Phase 2 is a mass vaccination campaign for all adults.

“The COVID-19 vaccine will help all our communities eliminate the virus,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “Because initial allocations of vaccine will be limited, we must prioritize how the vaccine will be distributed across the state and will use the guidance and principles outlined by the CDC and national experts. We want every adult to be planning now for how they will get their vaccine once it becomes available to them.”

Michigan health officials have said that the various phases may overlap and the next phase could begin before all members of the previous group have been vaccinated. During a press conference on Friday to discuss this plan, Dr. Khaldun stressed that this plan is an interim plan and could be subject to changes based on a number of factors.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services estimates that all Michiganders should be able to receive the vaccine by late Spring.

