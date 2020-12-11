Advertisement

Ohio National Guard could be called in for jail security

Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 2:45 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a proclamation Friday that authorizes the Ohio National Guard to provide security support at local jails if needed.

The proclamation was issued in response to the significant number of COVID-19 infections amongst state, county, and local corrections officers that has reduced staffing levels required to maintain safe and adequate security at some facilities.

Governor DeWine previously ordered the Ohio National Guard into state active duty to assist the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction with security at state prisons, and today’s proclamation amends that order to also permit Guard members to maintain security at any correctional facility, county jail, or confinement facility in the state.

More information can be found in the proclamation at governor.ohio.g

