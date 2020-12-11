Police chase makes pig Facebook-famous

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Meet Carl. He’s the pig who took Officer Nikole Tucker and others with Toledo Police on a wild chase Thursday, and lived to squeal about it.

Morgan Korecki with the Toledo Humane Society tells 13abc, “They got a call that this pig had been on the loose for a few days now, so they went after it.”

He was on the loose and running amuck on Vaness Street for nearly 3 days. It took officers and neighbors 45 minutes to wrangle the hog. Now, he’s been deemed a stray and is at the Toledo Humane Society.

“He seems healthy, he might not be the happiest because he was on the run and he’s not anymore. But as of right now, he seems to be doing just fine here,” says Korecki.

A spokesperson with Toledo Police tells 13abc that officers only see farm animals loose in the city two or three times a year. But it’s even rarer to see a pig like Carl grace the halls of the Humane Society.

“I’ve been here over a year, and this is the first pig I’ve seen,” explains Korecki. “We get a lot of strange animals in every once in a while.”

So, with a new snout to feed, carl poses a challenge for those caring for him.

“Little bit of a different diet, little bit of a different routine vet checks and things like that, since it’s kind of a completely different animal. Might be the same size of a dog, but it’s totally different.”

Korecki says that Carl won’t be available for adoption right away, pending a full vet check. But if you’re thinking of adding him to your family, Korecki suggests: “Just make sure you do your research on how big it’s going to get, what it’s going to need, how much space, things like that.”

And once Carl hits the adoption list, the Humane Society will help make sure you’re ready to take on this ham. Korecki says, “We’ll communicate with the family, set up that meet-and-greet, we’re going to make sure that they have the right home environment, the right fit, that they’re going to be able to have all the tools necessary to care for the animal.”

If you’d like to adopt Carl, you can find the list of adoptable animals at the Toledo Humane Society here: https://toledohumane.org/adopt#petsearch. He will be listed under the “Other” pet type once he’s available to take home.

