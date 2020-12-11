Man dies after being shot in the head in South Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are investigating after a man was killed by at least one gunshot wound inside a South Toledo home on Thursday night.

Authorities arrived to the 1100 block of Colton around 10:04 p.m. Everardo Cheno, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene. They determined he was shot in the head.

According to Cheno’s girlfriend, an unknown person knocked on their door, and when Cheno answered it, the suspect shot him.

It’s the city’s 56th homicide this season, according to Toledo Police. That leaves Toledo four behind the record of 60 homicides, set in 1980.

Detectives have opened an investigation. If anyone has information on the crime, they should contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.