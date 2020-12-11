Advertisement

Some dogs can detect COVID-19 in sweat, study says

Some countries are exploring the possibility of using those types of dogs as a rapid, reliable,...
Some countries are exploring the possibility of using those types of dogs as a rapid, reliable, and relatively cheap way to prescreen people for COVID-19.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 9:45 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dogs may be able to be trained to detect COVID-19 through sweat, according to a study.

Detection dogs like those that sniff drugs or explosives at airports can also be taught to sniff for certain infections and diseases.

Some countries are exploring the possibility of using those types of dogs as a rapid, reliable, and relatively cheap way to prescreen people for COVID-19.

In a new study based in France and Lebanon, researchers took sweat samples from 177 patients at various hospitals, 95 of which were positive for the virus and 82 were negative.

Six dogs had their sniffing abilities put to the test.

They did dozens of trials, with a success rate of between 76% and 100%.

Experts say it’s a “promising first step,” but more work is needed.

The study was published in the peer-reviewed journal “Plos One” on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

plane highway
Plane makes emergency landing on turnpike near Swanton
Man dies after being shot in the head in South Toledo
Man dies after being shot in the head in South Toledo
The Louisiana National Guard hosted a deployment ceremony Friday morning at Camp Beauregard in...
Ohio National Guard could be called in for jail security
The last-gasp bid to subvert the results of the Nov. 3 election is demonstrating President...
Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden victory
Hospitals are prepping for COVID-19 vaccine storage. (Source: CNN)
States will start getting COVID-19 vaccine Monday, US says

Latest News

FILE - In this June 8, 2018 file photo, Charley Pride performs at the 2018 CMA Music Festival...
Country music’s first Black superstar, Charley Pride, dies of COVID-19 complications
Hospitals are prepping for COVID-19 vaccine storage. (Source: CNN)
States will start getting COVID-19 vaccine Monday, US says
FILE - President Donald Trump, left, remains on stage as then-Democratic presidential candidate...
Federal judge rejects Trump campaign lawsuit in Wisconsin
Hospitals are prepping for COVID-19 vaccine storage. (Source: CNN)
Hospitals prepare for vaccine storage
President Donald Trump drives by a group of supporters participating in a rally near the White...
Trump helicopter buzzes supporters rallying in Washington