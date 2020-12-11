Springfield Area Prevention Coalition launches suicide awareness campaign

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Springfield Area Prevention Coalition is launching a teen suicide awareness campaign.

Nationally, suicide is the second leading cause of death for kids and teens ages 10-24.

Members of the Springfield Area Prevention Coalition say young people are struggling with the pandemic, remote learning, no sports or other outlets, and that their thoughts can turn from joy to self harm, destructive behaviors, and unfortunately, suicide.

The coalition is handing out stickers asking young people an important question, Need Help? The sticker also has contact information on how young people can get help. SAPC will be handing them out throughout the Holland community. To get involved, email Andrea Smith at springfieldcoalition@gmail.com

