Serious allergic issues may lead to problems with COVID vaccine

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people from the UK reported serious allergic reactions when they received the COVID-19 vaccine, but health officials say these patients had “a significant history of allergic reactions.”

This is considered precautionary advice until health officials can investigate exactly what happened.

“What we do know is that between Pfizer and Moderna, which have the MRNA vaccine, that events like that weren’t reported in over 73,000 participants,” Promedica Dr. Brian Kaminski said. “So those seem to be a little bit unusual. We need to get more details about what actually happened and whether they were true allergic reactions if that’s how they were initially reported.

“I know that there’s an expert panel looking at it today literally as we speak looking at all the information and all the data that’s out there before they release approval and guidance for the vaccine here in the U.S.”

