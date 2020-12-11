Toledo Fire survey: Nearly 7 in 10 firefighters willing to get COVID vaccine

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A recent survey showed that almost 7 in 10 Toledo firefighters are willing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Fire administrators are hoping to boost that number.

“The spring was bad, and it’s only gotten worse for us,” Lt. Jon-Paul Thibert said.

Thibert says dealing with COVID-19 has been challenging the last eight months.

“Knock on wood, I have not had it yet, but I’m one of few right now,” said Lt. Thibert.

Since March, 100 firefighters have tested positive for the COVID-19 -- 20 percent of the department’s workforce, according to administrators. With a vaccine release on the horizon, TFD administrators polled firefighters to see who would be willing to receive it. Lt. Thibert says some of his co-workers may refuse the vaccine. Assistant Chief John Kaminski says firefighters have been given a COVID-19 FAQ sheet.

“We hope that through that FAQ that we sent out that will actually increase our numbers and more and more people will be interested in getting the vaccine,” Kaminski said.

He says the shot is not mandatory.

“We know how bad it is right now in Lucas County. It’s not a second wave. It’s more like a tsunami that is a reflection also because we are part of the community. We’re not immune to it. So, more reasons for the first responders to get the vaccine,” said Kaminski.

Yet some remain reluctant.

“Of course, I want to know if there are bad effects. Will it affect my heart? Will it affect my major organs? But ultimately it’s to protect myself my family and coworkers,” said Lt. Thibert.

Firefighters could possibly get the vaccine by the end of this month.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.