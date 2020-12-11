What could government lawsuit mean for Facebook

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Facebook and its other properties like Instagram are about to come under a very heavy microscope.

The federal government and more than 40 states have sued the social media giant alleging anti-trust violations.

What could that mean for users going forward?

Experts believe there are 3.5 billion social media users worldwide, and the estimate is that just about 2/3 of them use Facebook.

“It has grown massively, and it has grown massively on mobile,” said Kevin Cesarz, the director of social engagement for Thread Marketing Group.

That’s why this legal action taken by more than three dozen states and the federal government is so monumental. Facebook is accused of anti-competitive behavior in its purchases of Instagram and WhatsApp.

The government is arguing Facebook has abused its power. Power that marketing experts say is magnified when you mix Facebook with Instagram.

“They blended the two into the same advertising architecture. So when we are working with clients on Facebook advertising we can advertise on both platforms,” said Cesarz.

Cesarz says part of what has made Facebook so successful is seeing what others do and replicating it. This means if the federal government breaks up Facebook as we know it, could it look different?

“If those portions of Facebook were broken up or broken off, I could see the parent platform just building variants of them and utilizing them on the platform,” said Cesarz.

This suit marks one of the first times the government has taken on social media, meaning we might get a clearer definition of what social media is.

“Is it a publishing platform? Is it a utility? Is it a must-have?” said Cesarz.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.