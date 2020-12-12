Advertisement

Animals celebrate the holidays at Zoo Miami

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 4:29 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (CNN) - Zoo Miami staffers are giving their animals special treats to celebrate the holiday season.

Hank the sloth bear received a box of mealworms and his favorite bear chow.

The adult Asian elephants got cantaloupes for ornaments. Meanwhile, Ongard, a younger elephant, got a snowman decorated with peanut butter, gelatin, fruits and vegetables.

The Jaguars got their very own “Candy Cane Lane” and the chimpanzee habitat was decorated with holiday cheer from Santa to a snowman. They also opened gifts of their favorite fruits and vegetables.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

plane highway
Plane makes emergency landing on turnpike near Swanton
Man dies after being shot in the head in South Toledo
Man dies after being shot in the head in South Toledo
The Louisiana National Guard hosted a deployment ceremony Friday morning at Camp Beauregard in...
Ohio National Guard could be called in for jail security
The last-gasp bid to subvert the results of the Nov. 3 election is demonstrating President...
Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden victory
Hospitals are prepping for COVID-19 vaccine storage. (Source: CNN)
States will start getting COVID-19 vaccine Monday, US says

Latest News

FILE - In this June 8, 2018 file photo, Charley Pride performs at the 2018 CMA Music Festival...
Country music’s first Black superstar, Charley Pride, dies of COVID-19 complications
Hospitals are prepping for COVID-19 vaccine storage. (Source: CNN)
States will start getting COVID-19 vaccine Monday, US says
FILE - President Donald Trump, left, remains on stage as then-Democratic presidential candidate...
Federal judge rejects Trump campaign lawsuit in Wisconsin
Hospitals are prepping for COVID-19 vaccine storage. (Source: CNN)
Hospitals prepare for vaccine storage
President Donald Trump drives by a group of supporters participating in a rally near the White...
Trump helicopter buzzes supporters rallying in Washington