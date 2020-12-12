Advertisement

Dolly Parton saved her 9-year-old costar from an oncoming car

In this Jan. 29, 2017, file photo, Dolly Parton presents the Lifetime Achievement Award at the...
In this Jan. 29, 2017, file photo, Dolly Parton presents the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Parton’s My People Fund has issued monthly checks to hundreds of people who lost their homes in deadly wildfires that ravaged East Tennessee in 2016.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 2:36 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The next item on Dolly Parton’s resume of good works is saving lives.

The story comes from 9-year-old Talia Hill, who costars with the country music legend in the Netflix holiday movie, “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square.”

Hill tells Inside Edition while on the set one day, everyone was told to go back to their positions for the next scene.

As she was walking with a vehicle coming towards her, Hill says “somebody grabbed me and pulled me back and it was Dolly Parton.”

Hill says Parton replied, “Well, I am an angel, you know,” along with a hug saying, “I saved your life!”

Parton’s character in the movie is an angel that saves Christmas for a small town.

Her real life movie moment adds to other good deeds of late.

Parton has raised money for wildlife victims, donated to help fund vaccine research, and helped get millions of books to preschool children.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

plane highway
Plane makes emergency landing on turnpike near Swanton
Man dies after being shot in the head in South Toledo
Man dies after being shot in the head in South Toledo
The Louisiana National Guard hosted a deployment ceremony Friday morning at Camp Beauregard in...
Ohio National Guard could be called in for jail security
The last-gasp bid to subvert the results of the Nov. 3 election is demonstrating President...
Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden victory
Hospitals are prepping for COVID-19 vaccine storage. (Source: CNN)
States will start getting COVID-19 vaccine Monday, US says

Latest News

FILE - In this June 8, 2018 file photo, Charley Pride performs at the 2018 CMA Music Festival...
Country music’s first Black superstar, Charley Pride, dies of COVID-19 complications
Hospitals are prepping for COVID-19 vaccine storage. (Source: CNN)
States will start getting COVID-19 vaccine Monday, US says
FILE - President Donald Trump, left, remains on stage as then-Democratic presidential candidate...
Federal judge rejects Trump campaign lawsuit in Wisconsin
Hospitals are prepping for COVID-19 vaccine storage. (Source: CNN)
Hospitals prepare for vaccine storage
President Donald Trump drives by a group of supporters participating in a rally near the White...
Trump helicopter buzzes supporters rallying in Washington