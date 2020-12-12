Advertisement

Local bodybuilder wins national title

Toledo’s own Angela Yeo took the top spot for Women’s Physique
By Tony Geftos
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - For bodybuilder Angela Yeo, her 14 year fitness journey just got pumped to the next level. Yeo, 36, of Toledo, is now one of the top bodybuilders in the world and she has the credentials to prove it.

In November 2020, Yeo took top honors at the 2020 NPC National Championships in Orlando, snagging the trophy for overall winner in the category Women’s Physique.

Yeo is now a card carrying professional member of the IFBB, which is the elite pro league of bodybuilding.(Angela Yeo)

With her trophy and title, Yeo now has a pro card in the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness, which is the elite league for professional bodybuilders.

“I had someone send me a message that said, ‘Welcome to the league.’ And you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh. I arrived,’” said Yeo.

“Which, the IFBB, the federation Angie has her pro card in is equivalent to the NFL and the NBA and the Major League,” explains Jimmy Momany, owner of Ironworks Gym in Holland. Momany earned his pro card in 1995. He and Yeo are among the handful of athletes in the Toledo area to be card carrying members of the IFBB.

Angela Yeo flexes in front of a mirror inside Jimmy Momany's Ironworks Gym in Holland, OH.
Angela Yeo flexes in front of a mirror inside Jimmy Momany's Ironworks Gym in Holland, OH.(Tony Geftos)

“I don’t train her, I just kind of come in and oversee her, do her body fat and just kind of keep her motivated. She’s probably one of the best ever that I’ve seen come out of this area,” added Momany.

Man dies after being shot in the head in South Toledo
Dec. 12, 2020: Heather's Saturday Morning Forecast
