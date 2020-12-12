Local bodybuilder wins national title
Toledo’s own Angela Yeo took the top spot for Women’s Physique
HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - For bodybuilder Angela Yeo, her 14 year fitness journey just got pumped to the next level. Yeo, 36, of Toledo, is now one of the top bodybuilders in the world and she has the credentials to prove it.
In November 2020, Yeo took top honors at the 2020 NPC National Championships in Orlando, snagging the trophy for overall winner in the category Women’s Physique.
With her trophy and title, Yeo now has a pro card in the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness, which is the elite league for professional bodybuilders.
“I had someone send me a message that said, ‘Welcome to the league.’ And you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh. I arrived,’” said Yeo.
“Which, the IFBB, the federation Angie has her pro card in is equivalent to the NFL and the NBA and the Major League,” explains Jimmy Momany, owner of Ironworks Gym in Holland. Momany earned his pro card in 1995. He and Yeo are among the handful of athletes in the Toledo area to be card carrying members of the IFBB.
“I don’t train her, I just kind of come in and oversee her, do her body fat and just kind of keep her motivated. She’s probably one of the best ever that I’ve seen come out of this area,” added Momany.
