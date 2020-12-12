Local bodybuilder wins national title

HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - For bodybuilder Angela Yeo, her 14 year fitness journey just got pumped to the next level. Yeo, 36, of Toledo, is now one of the top bodybuilders in the world and she has the credentials to prove it.

In November 2020, Yeo took top honors at the 2020 NPC National Championships in Orlando, snagging the trophy for overall winner in the category Women’s Physique.

“This is an art form as well. You know, it’s your expression. It’s your art. It’s your strength.”

Yeo is now a card carrying professional member of the IFBB, which is the elite pro league of bodybuilding. (Angela Yeo)

With her trophy and title, Yeo now has a pro card in the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness, which is the elite league for professional bodybuilders.

“I had someone send me a message that said, ‘Welcome to the league.’ And you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh. I arrived,’” said Yeo.

“Not having looked at too many people for influence and to just bring me, and to have that rewarded is the ultimate satisfaction.”

“Which, the IFBB, the federation Angie has her pro card in is equivalent to the NFL and the NBA and the Major League,” explains Jimmy Momany, owner of Ironworks Gym in Holland. Momany earned his pro card in 1995. He and Yeo are among the handful of athletes in the Toledo area to be card carrying members of the IFBB.

Angela Yeo flexes in front of a mirror inside Jimmy Momany's Ironworks Gym in Holland, OH. (Tony Geftos)

“I don’t train her, I just kind of come in and oversee her, do her body fat and just kind of keep her motivated. She’s probably one of the best ever that I’ve seen come out of this area,” added Momany.

