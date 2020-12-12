Advertisement

Man shot on Hudson Street in Toledo

A man is in the hospital after a shooting near Hudson and Elm.
A man is in the hospital after a shooting near Hudson and Elm.
By Christina Williams
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Toledo’s North side.

According to police, the shooting happened near the intersection of Hudson and Elm. A man was shot near the intersection and then drove his vehicle to E. Pearl, where he was picked up by first responders and taken to the hospital.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation. At last check, police had not made any arrests in the case.

