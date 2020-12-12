Advertisement

Wersell’s Bike Shop celebrates 75 years of business in Toledo

Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Wersell’s Bike Shop in Toledo celebrated 75 years of business this week.

The owner, Jill Wersell, says her parents first opening the shop on Central Avenue in 1945, selling multiple styles of bicycles and offering repairs.

“The people of Toledo have been very supportive,” said Wersell. “Having a group of local customers, and great employees over the years has really helped us, and hard work.”

Wersell’s Bike Shop is open on Monday through Friday from 11am until 6pm and on Saturdays from 10am to 3pm.

